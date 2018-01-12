2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Cabrio Review: A Fun Little Car That's Hard to Make Sense Of

It’s certainly not somebody’s primary ride, that’s for sure. The smart’s diminutive proportions are enough of a challenge to overcome; even a supercar would be more utilitarian on a long road trip, with at least as much space to throw things—good luck getting more than a big backpack in the trunk—and (far, far) more passing power on the highway. (I'd even trust the likes of a Ferrari or McLaren over the minute German in winter, so long as the exotic was wearing all-important snow tires.)

Still, the driving experience itself is greatly improved by switching over to electric power. In fact, the electric Smart is kind of a hoot. With all 118 pound-feet of torque available right off the line, it zips off when you jam the accelerator down even halfway. And it’ll keep on picking up speed all the way to expressway speed, where it tops out at 81 miles per hour. And while the third-generation gas-powered Smart's dual-clutch is miles better than the old automated sequential manual from the previous one, where the shift times could be measured in eons, ditching the transmission altogether the way the EV does makes the ride even smoother, letting the driver ride one seamless wave all the way to highway velocity.

Much like a supercar, you have to break the law to really appreciate the Smart Electric’s capabilities. But in a very different way. While speed limits are the bane of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, the Smart is hamstrung by lanes. With a 22-foot turning radius, illegal U-turns seem logical to the point that you can’t understand why that officer driving towards you with his lights and siren on seems so angry. At just 65.5 inches wide, you can practically squeeze past a family sedan without dipping a tire outside the solid lines. It’s also shockingly quiet. I wanted to try following people into a mall with it, just to see how long it took anyone to notice.

Every third-gen Smart comes with solid sight lines—at least, if you're looking forward or to the sides—which is great for parking, or for those impromptu U-turns. It's also handy, because it keeps you from looking around the interior too. Space, not surprisingly, isn't exactly forthcoming, but neither are the nice materials you might expect from a car bought at a dealership with the three-pointed star out front. (Then again, that star isn't on the hood of this car, so you can't say Daimler set you up to expect a Mercedes.) The plastics are largely hard and feel on the cheap side, and while my test car came with leather seats, you're not likely to confuse them with the ones in an S-Class.

The navigation and infotainment system—a TomTom job—is, well, mediocre, with a cartoonish interface and rather laggy controls. Android users can use Android Auto instead; iPhone owners, though, are stuck with the OEM setup. (Here's hoping Daimler can find a way to integrate the next-gen Mercedes MBUX system that debuted at CES this year into the Smart before too long.) Likewise, the minimalist instrument panel seem something of a waste of space; while the gauge cluster is large enough to accommodate a full suite of gauges, the battery's charge and the real-time power usage needles (analogous to the fuel display and tachometer, effectively) are relegated to a wart-like growth that protrude from the top left of the dash.