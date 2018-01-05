2018 Chevrolet Equinox Review: The American Dream of Compact Crossovers

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier.

The modern crossover offers a tantalizing promise to buyers, like golden California to the Joads in The Grapes of Wrath: You can have it all. You can have a vehicle that combines utility, size, and ease of operation in a do-it-all package that doesn't bore you to death or drive like a lump. Consumers have responded by swarming the segment over the last decade, inverting sales charts by making crossovers the top selling model for most major brands.

That includes the subject of today's review, the humble 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. The compact crossover has become the Golden Bowtie's best-selling model outside pickup trucks, so even if you'd rather set yourself on fire than drive a CUV, there's no denying the health of America's second-largest manufacturer—and maker of unquestionably good things like the Corvette ZR1—depends in no small part on the quality of this trucklet.

Recognizing this, General Motors once again went to Europe and returned with some plunder from the Opel parts bin to craft the all-new, third-generation Equinox. It's shorter, lighter, and safer than the seven-year-old model it replaced, but is it good enough to lift the little crossover over its rivals from Ford, Nissan, Honda, and Toyota? The Drive borrowed a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier in fetching Orange Burst Metallic from GM for an autumn road trip from New York City to Cape Cod to find out.