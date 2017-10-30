2019 Porsche Cayenne Review: Porsche Adds a Little Pepper to its Cayenne

Hindsight being what it is, it’s quite possible that I took that rocky slope in Crete a hair too fast.

We were high above the Mediterranean, having just had lunch in the small port town of Plaka before heading back to Crete's heartland, where we’d continue plumbing the 2019 Porsche Cayenne’s prowess. Our route began with about three miles of light off-roading, the kind of thing the new Porsche Cayenne is designed to manage as handily as it does the tarmac.

Indeed, this third-generation redesign of this full-size Porsche SUV is as true of an off-roader as it is a pavement-shredder, with multiple modes that automatically adjust differential locks, ride height, torque distribution, and spring rates and dampers with the terrain. It has rear-wheel steering for extra maneuverability, and a particularly short first gear that allows for ultra-precise feathering of the throttle in precarious situations. There’s a helpful off-road-specific screen that provides intel on steering angle, incline, and gradient, as well as a bird’s-eye view of the machine in its surroundings, to help you retain your bearings.

None of that can fix stupid, though. Sure enough, the sharp Cretan rocks on our path revealed the true cretin—yours truly. While marveling at the Porsche’s ability to cancel out the rough-hewn surface to make it feel as smooth as the nearby sea on a still morning, I neglected to remember that tires are your first line of defense in any rugged beach assault. I clambered up the hill in at a speed that seemed appropriate enough—and certainly wasn’t a rally treatment—but nevertheless didn’t factor in the nature of the terrain itself. Small, razorlike rocks will make quick work of your rubber if tackled with too much gusto.

That’s right: flat tire. (You were hoping for something more dramatic? You monster...) A loud and embarrassing alert popped up on the center display to inform the entire island that my right rear tire pressure was off by about a half a pound of PSI. At first I assumed—hoped?—it was one of those artifacts of temperature and balance that tends to throw off PSI estimates, but the Cayenne calculates its tire pressure via direct sensor readings rather than differentials in wheelspin, as most cars do. So of course as I stared at the alert the pressure dropped another half-pound. A thousand yards later, it was off by two. Then four. I recognized where this was heading and resigned myself to a slow crawl-of-shame back to the restaurant, where a battalion of courteous German engineers managing our test drive promptly installed us in a brand-new Cayenne while they whistled up a replacement wheel from their basecamp some miles away.

If only the real world was that awesome.

So off we went to continue shredding tires—er, pavement—as though nothing had happened. Soon enough I regained my mojo and was happily enjoying the arcs and thrilling dipsy-do’s of the rural Cretan landscape, a gorgeous, undulating terrain of rocks intercut with grass that can could be described as “hairy-lunar.” It was a primo spot for stretching the Cayenne’s legs.

The luxury SUV originally debuted in the early aughts to cynical choruses of snickers: This was a corporate-mandated money grab in response to consumer enthusiasm for SUV’s, right? It can't be a true Porsche. To some extent that was true—with the tepid V-6 models, in particular—and the original version was indeed something of an awkward mess, visually. (Though of its time, certainly.) But with each facelift and full redesign the Cayenne has become a smoother, more holistically executed, and more appealing package outwardly. The new model is lower, with a streamlined exterior and more naturally integrated headlights and taillights and more discrete placement of all the creases and folds.