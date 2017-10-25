The Subaru WRX STI Is the Limited-Edition Subie We've Dreamed About

For true-blue car enthusiasts, owning a limited edition Subaru WRX STI sounds like an absolute dream. Unfortunately, such a car isn't something U.S. Subaru fans come across very often. That being said, we can still gawk over the insane limited-edition Subarus that are landing in Japan. Take the new S208 WRX STI revealed at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, for example. This beefed-up Subie has received a host of interior, exterior and performance upgrades, making it special in every sense of the world.

Many limited edition vehicles released by a Japanese carmaker are lightly modified with just exterior accents and maybe a cat-back exhaust, so it is refreshing to see one really going all out on a vehicle. According to Subaru, the S208 will have 324 horsepower—a 19 horsepower jump over the standard 305-horsepower engine found in the 2018 Subaru WRX STI. You will also notice a different front fascia, Recaro seats, carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and a lower center of gravity, thanks to a carbon-fiber roof. In addition to cosmetic goodies, the S208 has active torque vectoring, and DampMatic II front suspension, and adjustable dampers to boost up the handling.

Obviously, die-hard Subaru fans will be champing at the bit to obtain this piece of machinery—but unfortunately for them, Subaru has opted to produce only 450. Once the order number exceeds the production number, a lottery system will be utilized to determine the 450 lucky owners. So if you happen to be reading this in Japan right now...well, good luck, pal.