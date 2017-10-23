Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Revealed in All Its Sexy Mini-Wagon Glory

She's a looker with space to spare. On Monday, Aston Martin pulled the wraps off the latest addition to its collection of limited-run, coach-built supercars: the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake.

Aston first clued us into the car's existence earlier this year, when it teased the shooting brake along with the images of its Zagato-bodied Vanquish siblings—the Vanquish Zagato Coupe, Vanquish Zagato Volante, and Vanquish Zagato Speedster. Like the Coupe and Volante, 99 copies of the Shooting Brake will be produced—a rather large number for such a high-end, in-house customized exotic. (The Speedster will be far more rare, with only 28 examples ever hitting the street.)

Mechanically speaking, all four custom-bodied Astons are identical beneath the skin, packing the same combination of 580-horsepower, naturally-aspirated 5.9-liter V-12 and eight-speed automatic found in the Vanquish S. What sets the Shooting Brake apart from its brethren is, as you'd expect, the long, upright rear end designed to transform this 12-cylinder speed machine into a gran turismo with a decent amount of luggage space. To help maximize the room, the Vanquish shooting brake comes with a set of bespoke luggage tailor-made for the cargo bay. In spite of the model's extensive use of glass on top, Zagato managed to incorporate its trademark double-bubble roof into the new mini-wagon; likewise, anodized bronze accents and "herringbone" carbon fiber trim help add to the car's exclusivity.

The new Zagato model joins a short but notable list of Aston Martin shooting brakes, dating back decades to the days of the famous DB5 mini-wagon commissioned by brand bigwig David Brown when he needed something to carry his dogs and sports gear. The relationship between Aston and Zagato dates back even farther, to the DB4 GT Zagato unveiled in 1960. Still, the new lineup of Z-bodied Vanquishes marks the first time Aston Martin has rolled out a whole mini-model range of Zagato customs at once, which no doubt delights the hyper-rich enthusiasts who have the money and influence to bring home one of these special edition rides.

You can check out the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake in detail in the photo gallery below. Be warned, however: Once you look at these, you may start to fantasize about selling your house in the thin hopes of buying one. Hey, you could live in a teeny, tiny station wagon, right?