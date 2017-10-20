The Final Mercedes-AMG G65 Is a $252,000 Tank Wearing Bronzer [Updated]

Update: While official U.S. pricing had not been released in America as of the original publication, Mercedes-Benz USA has confirmed to The Drive that the Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition will cost $252,690 when it goes on sale in America. 30 of the 65 copies will be coming Stateside, with order books opening soon. Once upon a time, Mercedes-Benz created a truck designed for the likes of the world's militaries and off-roaders, a German alternative to the likes of Land Rovers and Jeeps called the Geländewagen. People loved it. So Mercedes kept tweaking it, adding fancier features, tonier trim levels, and ever-larger engines to the simple body-on-frame sport-ute. Four-, five-, and six-cylinder engines were replaced with V-8s. Eventually, the internal-combustion craftsmen at AMG were roped into building a "high-performance" version: the G55 AMG, packing a supercharged V-8. Its dangling side pipes and aggressive tires were a complete mismatch with the SUV's original off-roading mission. Buyers didn't care; they snapped up every one they could find, leading Mercedes to commission an increasingly ridiculous series of other G-Wagen models. Now, after decades in production, the original Geländewagen is on its way to the exit, to be replaced by an all-new-but-probably-similar-looking model. Daimler has already bid adieu to the rolling brow-raise known as the G500 4×4²; now, it's time for the V-12-powered Mercedes-AMG G65 to ride off into the sunset. So to see it off, Mercedes is releasing a limited run—just 65 copies—of AMG G65 Final Edition models.

Mercedes-Benz Still looks good after all these years.

Don't feel like you're failing at life if you can't tell what makes this G-Wagen special. The biggest exterior difference between the Final Edition and lesser Mercedes-AMG G65s is the matte bronze trim that bedecks the wrap-up model. It coats the 10-spoke wheels, and accents the bumpers, grille, mirrors, and spare tire cover. The tailpipes and running boards, meanwhile, are rendered in matte black, for a change of pace. Inside, the black Nappa leather seats come with contrasting brown stitching and carbon fiber-esque bolsters. The actual carbon fiber trim found elsewhere is interwoven with bronze accents, and the mighty passenger-side "Oh, shit" handle wears its own special badges.

Mercedes-Benz Cozy. Upright, but cozy