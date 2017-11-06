2018 Honda Civic Si Review: 'Bargain' Doesn't Do It Justice

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Honda Civic Si sedan.

Full disclosure: An earlier draft of this article led with the headline, "The 2018 Honda Civic Si Review: The Only Car You'll Ever Need." Then I realized I'd used basically the exact same hed for a review I wrote of the Honda Civic Sport hatchback about 10 months back. At the time, it was a fair assessment; the Honda hatch packed a stellar combination of features and fun at a price that was hard to beat.

But times change. And while I still wouldn't kick a Civic Sport out of my driveway at its $21,300 as-tested price...if my own bucks were on the line, I'd skrimp, save, and borrow to find the extra $3,475 for a Civic Si.

Which wasn't a guarantee before climbing behind the wheel. The latest version of the Civic Si had a high bar to clear. There was little worry that the 10th-generation Civic would be the most handsome version of the sporty compact in quite a while; the last 12 years of Si cars have been, shall we say, a tad homely. But the new Civic is one of the more handsome sedans on the market, regardless of how much you plan on spending.

However, unlike previous generations, the latest Si forgoes the cliche-forging power of a special naturally-aspirated VTEC engine for a tuned version of the same 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four found in lesser Civics. Granted, going that route allows it to crank out a handy 192 pound-feet of torque from 2,100 to 5,000 rpm...but it also means the engine slams into its limiter at 6,500 rpm, same as the smallblock V-8 in the C7-generation Corvette that displaces more than four times the volume.