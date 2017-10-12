Up Where We Belong: The 2018 Chevy Tahoe Custom Conquers the High Desert of Nevada

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom.

The Mojave. Spanning 48,000 square miles of the parched American Southwest, it's the driest desert on the continent, an utterly inhospitable expanse of sand and rock that's strewn with the broken dreams of pioneers and adventurers who, to this day, still come seeking glory.

A perfect place, then, to test the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom. The Custom is the Golden Bowtie's first earnest attempt in a long while at a budget-spec, body-on-frame SUV that's not marketed at people with more kids than car seats. The no-frills sport utility category has become a virtual wasteland as customers flock to crossovers en masse, and Chevy is betting there's room at the bottom of the model's existing trim levels for a version that offers cloth seats, no third row, and the ability to tow a few metric tons of stuff.

It's no sure thing—in an analogous example, the Jeep Grand Cherokee's sales struggles have been partly attributed to the lack of a third row, and research shows that many customers want the option of having those extra seats even if they will never, ever use them. Owners of regular Tahoes can also remove the seats themselves, though it's not easy and then you're left having to store them somewhere. Is four extra cubic feet of space, a little more convenience, and a $3750 price drop from the previous cheapest trim enough to get hesitant cross-shoppers in the door?

To show off just how much fun a DINK family can have in one of these things, Chevrolet invited The Drive out to Las Vegas last month for a truly wild desert adventure. It began with a Tahoe Custom in a parking lot just off the Strip, and it ended with a dust-caked Polaris RZR XP Turbo Dynamix Edition (review coming soon) on a power line trail out in the middle of the Mojave. Along the way we had a few hours to put the Tahoe through its paces and get a good sense of what Chevy was thinking with their back-to-basics approach.