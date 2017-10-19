The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler Is an Off-Road Weapon

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler.

It's pretty much impossible to step into a Jeep Wrangler without a big smile on your face. Not just the first time, but every time. This is a car that makes you want to go on adventures.

So that's what we did. To test out the Wrangler Willys Wheeler, we took it out for a downhill mountain biking trip. We took the top off, dropped the bike on the back seat, and headed for the trails. What could be simpler?

This particular Willys Wheeler arrived a two-door with a six-speed manual transmission—just the way it should be, in other words. Inspired by the 1940s-era Willys CJ, the civilian version of the revered military Jeep of World War II, the Whillys Wheeler's design and style trace a line back to its origin—and make it look like it's here to handle its business. It sits on capable BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A tires, and has a fifth one on the back door—a must for off-roading. It comes standard with a Command-Trac four-wheel-drive system, a 3.73 Trac-Lok rear differential, and off-road rock rails. Half-doors are also an option, if you really want to strip it down, or you could just take the doors completely.

Personally, I loved the look of this Jeep. The high-gloss black 17-inch wheels are just right, and all the glossy black details are nice additions as well—not over the top at all. The first thing I did after getting the keys was to take the top and back windows off, and thanks to nice fall weather, they stayed in my house for the few days I tested the Wrangler.

Though not luxurious, the Willys interior is perfect for what it is: It has black cloth seating, all-weather slush mats, off-road grab handles, a leather-wrapped chrome shift knob and steering wheel, and deeply-tinted side windows (if you decide to keep them on). But it offers modern connectivity technology, too, allowing you to pair your phone with it with no fuss. No need to sacrifice listening to your favorite songs on your phone for the sake of heritage! And while on the topic of music, the Alpine premium sound system is very good, with a big sub-woofer in the trunk. (Sadly, this contributing to limited trunk space. But isn't everything in life about trade-offs?)

My first instinct looking at the car was to go online to search for every available off-road trail even remotely in your area. And most likely you can find plenty, mostly on Wrangler community forums. The Jeep faithful deserves their die-hard reputation. If you ride a motorcycle, you know that riders will often wave hello to one another in passing; it's a community thing. Wrangler owners do the same. It's just one more thing keeping that smile on your face.