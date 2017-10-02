Can the All-New 2018 Honda Accord Save the Sedan?

The Honda Accord is big business. For 29 out of the last 30 years, Honda has sold between roughly 300,000 and 400,000 new Accords here in the United States. Figure an average transaction price in the ballpark of $30,000 these days, and that means Americans are spending in the range of $10 billion per year on brand-new Accords. They're the reliable workhorse for millions of households across the land, vehicular appliances that serve as the backbone of many peoples' mobility needs. But they're part of a breed that seems to be dying off. Honda does indeed rake in piles of cash every year from its mid-sized sedan, but like most carmakers, more and more of the company's income is coming from the sales of sport-utility vehicles as Americans move en masse to crossovers, pickup trucks, and other jacked-up family haulers. In 2016, the carmaker moved 345,225 Accords, in contrast to 357,335 similarly-priced CR-Vs. That said...345,000 cars sold isn't exactly bad news. Honda hasn't given up on the sedan class yet. And as long as yearly Accord sales are worth, say, one-fifth of the U.S. Army's annual budget, the company likely never will. So for the 2018 model year, the carmaker has rolled out an all-new 10th-generation version of the car that played a leading role in the company's rise to prominence in America, complete with a fresh design, an all-four-cylinder selection of powertrains, and a simplified model lineup that kisses the coupe goodbye. (On the bright side, however, the manual gearbox sticks around, and can be specced with either engine.) And to show the car off to its all-important American audience, Honda invited The Drive (and a bevy of other media outlets) to the foot of Mount Washington to cut loose on the winding roads of the White Mountains, where we could push the car...well, if not to its limits, then at least far closer to it than most owners ever will.

Honda The 2018 Honda Accord hits the ground running, going on sale this fall

The 2018 Accord debuts a new face to the midsize sedan class From the outside, the new Accord is a bit…disappointing. No one expects jaw-dropping beauty from a mid-sized sedan designed to appeal to as broad a demographic as possible, but plenty of carmakers have managed to craft surprisingly attractive skins for their latest family four-doors. (See: the Mazda6, the Ford Fusion, and yes, even the new 2018 Toyota Camry.) The 2018 Accord, sadly, can’t quite match the best of them. The squared-off, partially black-out snout pairs poorly with the low, sleek lines of the rest of the car; it brings to mind nothing so much as a right whale opening up for a big bite of krill, especially in models painted bright, light, or contrasting colors. It’s no fatal flaw, but it is a little sad to see—especially considering the old Accord was a handsome ride throughout its entire life.

Honda Hard to miss that schnozz.

Look past the blocky, pedestrian impact-friendly nose, though, and the design starts to improve. Thanks to tweaks like a minor (14 mm) lowering of the roofline, the car looks longer than it is—and at 192.1 inches, it’s already a long car. Said roofline flows into the trunk with a fastback’s grace; like the 10th-generation Civic it shares much of its platform with, you’d be forgiven for assuming at first glance that the rear glass rises and falls when you open the lid. The flowing character lines that run down the car’s flanks ties the whole look together, with a belt line that rises and falls like a bunny ski slope and a pinch of flared sheetmetal near the bottom that pays a subtle homage to either the classic Coke bottle or the Convair F-102, depending on where your personal preferences lie.

Honda The new Accord's strongest lines lie in its aft half.

Honda's interior designers bring their A-game But inside is where the people who buy Accords will be looking at the car the most, and that’s where this Honda’s design really shines. The interior designers must have thought about the E-Class and A4’s insides until they dreamed in German, and the effort paid off in spades; the new Honda captures much of the best of those cars and simplified it down, weeding out much of the complexity and over-complication. The dashboard blends an analog speedometer on the right with a reconfigurable, TFT screen tachometer on the left. Unlike some, however (cough cough, BMW, cough cough), you can’t tell where the screen ends and the real-life gauges begin; it looks like one seamless display. The in-tach menus are easy to navigate, all rendered in simple, high-contrast colors and controlled with a left-thumb click wheel on the steering wheel.

Honda A clean interior layout...complete with a stick.