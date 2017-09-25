2017 Toyota 86 Review: It Could Win Your Heart, If Only You'd Give It a Chance

The answer is always Miata has become something of an automotive axiom, but what of the Toyobaru? The 2+2 sports coupes built by Toyota and Subaru, the ones with a 50 percent front/50 percent rear weight balance, a standard manual transmission, and a historic name recalling rear-wheel-drive drift machines from decades past? The kind of car we begged for—pleaded for—only to receive it, then turn around and demand more power? Can it too be the answer—if not always, then at least occasionally enough to win your heart?

An hour later, I found myself in an expansive industrial area filled with factories, warehouses, right angles, and absolutely no other people. If the car was a dog, it would have been wagging its tail.

I was driving the Toyota 86 through the streets of north Brooklyn around 10 p.m. when I made a wrong turn. Usually, doing so prompts more than a little swearing; this time, though, I felt an odd peace settle over me, and seconds later I was seized with that relentless, unknowable drive to...well, drive. I switched off the GPS and headed east, letting green lights decide my direction. It felt like the car was driving me, carrying us away from the city lights where it didn't belong.

The Bottom Line:

When Toyota officially killed off the Scion brand in 2016 amid poor sales, it may have had another purpose in mind: saving the 86 in the American market. The company also spared the iA and iM, and those rebadged offerings will live or die based on their own economic merits. That's a perfectly acceptable fate. But Toyota knew the FR-S—already sold elsewhere as the Toyota GT86—could give it some much desired enthusiast cred, and maybe become something special along the way.

Six years is a long time in the automotive world. Toyota understands that, which is why it's promised to revamp the platform entirely and add a roadster in the next year or two; there's also rumors of the same hybrid tech that's reportedly headed to the new Supra. In fact, Toyota seems to be positioning itself for an extended run at the enthusiast market, potentially offering two rear-wheel-drive drop-tops for the first time since the Clinton administration. (That's not even factoring in the newest murmurings that they might be resurrecting the Celica nameplate, as well.)

There's one thing that could ruin the party before it even begins, though: the price. The Toyota 86 starts at $26,255, which is seems like a pretty great deal for an enthusiast-focused car. But when you consider that competitors like the Mazda Miata and Ford Focus ST both start below that and offer more in the way of both standard features and options...the math looks a little fuzzier. And once you reach the $30,000-plus level where my test car was optioned to (again, still without things like leather seats)...well, now you're in Ford Mustang territory. Even if you're not directly cross shopping pony cars and Japanese drift machines, it's impossible to ignore the value imbalance in the 86 as you move up the pricing scale.

But can you put a price on a car that's just as capable of possessing a driver as any (Dodge) Demon these days? This is a car for people who love the act, the ritual of driving, for whom every moment behind the wheel is a treasured break from everything else. It's a car for people who want to imbue every quick trip to the grocery store with satisfaction. It's a car for people who treasure a link to the past more than progress for progress' sake. If they don't make 'em like the Toyota 86 anymore, that's partly because we don't buy 'em. Don't forget, there's a reason Toyota discontinued the Supra in the first place. Everything from ride-sharing to crossovers to lower teen driving rates have drained the already-niche market even further since then. That this car even exists is something of a miracle.

Back in Brooklyn, driving along the notorious Brooklyn-Queens Expressway—which looks like it was bombed by the Russians—the road surface came through with almost-terrifying tactility. Pretend you're at Monaco, I told myself through gritted teeth while sandwiched between a cement truck and a maniacal cabbie at 60 mph. But as I focused, I could also feel the car in its element—the front wheels charging confidently wherever I pointed them, the limited-slip diff keeping it together out back, and the chassis staying glued to the asphalt. Suddenly, pretending wasn't so hard.