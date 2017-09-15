Genesis G70 Officially Revealed As a Handsome BMW 3 Series Alternative

Under the hood, the G70 can be had with either a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque or a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder providing 250 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of twist. A 2.2-liter diesel model will also be available in its home market of Korea, but don't hold your breath for that car to land on our shores anytime soon. All G70s, regardless of powerplant, are available in the customer's choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive.

The model most enthusiasts will be interested in is probably the G70 Sport which, uh, sports the V-6 turbo, gets from 0-62 mph in 4.7 seconds, and can hit a top speed of 168 mph. The Sport also comes standard with variable-ratio steering and electronically-controlled suspension for when the road gets twisty. Other hoon-friendly features include launch control, dynamic torque vectoring, and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Whether these go-fast accessories come standard on the Sport or are available as options is currently unclear.

On the inside, the G70's design aims for elegance and ease-of-use, with the press release stating that the new baby-G's insides were designed with "a priority on simplicity and an emphasis on genuine functionality instead of gimmickry." (Shots fired.)