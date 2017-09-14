2017 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Review: The Pickup Truck Underdog We Can Learn to Love

Lets start off by admitting the Nissan Titan is not among the big three pickups and probably won't be for a while due to the fiercely loyal Ford, Chevy and Ram owners. However, that does not mean Nissan doesn't make a solid truck. In January of 2015 the second generation Nissan Titan made its debut. Light years better than the archaic first generation, the new Titans are a welcomed edition to the competitive half ton pickup market.

Although the Titan has pickup up in sales since the second generation debut, itslow overall production volume compared to the big three gives customers a sense of individuality when purchasing one. After all 28.2k Titans were sold in July 2017 compared to 499.3k Ford F-Series pickups and that is still a staggering 290 percent increase in monthly sales over July 2016.

With an extremely competitive market, a half ton pickup can be several spots away from the podium and still be a reliable, comfortable and well mannered truck. The Nissan Titan happens to fall into that category, it might not hit one out to the park, but it will always get on base and maybe steal another.