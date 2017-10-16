2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Review: Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Fun

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet.

Let's face it: The droptop version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class isn't the most masculine of cars. Brought to market last year as a sort-of-replacement for the deceased CLK, the new C-Class Cabriolet is the sort of car seemingly made for USC sorority queens who excel at guilting their wealthy fathers into buying them toys to make up for all those years of missed birthdays.

That is...until the engineers and designers at AMG lay their hands on it. In their capable mitts, the droptop C-Class is transformed into a rip-roaring plaything that not only overcompensates for any perceived implication of wimpiness—but becomes one of the top picks in the Mercedes-Benz litter.

See, while the idea of going al fresco may seem off-putting to those who see convertible versions of coupes as compromised propositions (due to the added structural mass usually needed to compensate for the roof removal), chopping the top of a C-Class gives its occupants the chance to glory in the visceral pleasures that lie at the heart of the AMG experience. Every blast of acceleration is amplified by the feel of the breeze slapping you in the face. All that missing sheetmetal means you're free to bask in the envy of others driving slower, sadder cars. And of course, opening the roof gives those inside the best way to hear the howling exhaust note that's long been a trademark of cars tuned by Mercedes-Benz's high-performance subsidiary.

For those seeking a (semi) affordable pass into the world of the open-air AMG life, there's the C43 Cabriolet, a 362-horsepower two-door that uses all-wheel-drive to wring the most grip from its twin-snail 3.0-liter V-6. But let's face it: You'd really rather have the V-8-powered C63. More to the point, what you really want is the version your humble author recently spent a week with: the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet, complete with the 503-horsepower version of AMG's handbuilt M178 twin-turbo V-8, an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, and standard 19-inch wheels wrapped in sticky performance tires.