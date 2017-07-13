Say Hello to the Jaguar E-Pace Compact Crossover
We'd guess that it will soon become the brand's best-selling model.
After realizing the success there is to be had in the SUV market, Jaguar has wisened up and opted to expand its offerings the segment. The F-Pace, introduced in 2016, has become the brand's best-seller, and now the British marque is looking for more. The company debuted the new, smaller E-Pace crossover in London Thursday. The new car is aimed towards the German Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3. With success on the brain, it could soon become a breadwinner for the freshened brand.
The E-Pace was unveiled to a massive gathering in London on Thursday with Jaguar putting on a show for the audience. In a successful first attempt, the compact crossover launched off a ramp and completed a full barrel roll onto a dirt-banking—quite the way to start off a debut, isn't it? The performance set a Guinness World Record and set the tone for the rest of the debut.
The new model takes all the right bits of Jaguar's other top models including the F-Type and big brother F-Pace. Amidst all of these alphabetized selections looks to be a diamond, combining what the Brits do best and the things the Americans like most—style and practicality.
Jaguar design head Ian Callum spoke on that subject, telling the press that everything was on purpose. In order to make the E-Pace everything the brand wanted, it had to be elegant and stylish without looking overpowering. “We wanted this car to look sporty and precise, but not aggressive,” he said. “A Jag should never look aggressive.”
The car's interior shines in both the style and accessibility categories. Cabin design is sport-themed with bucket seats and sleek color themes, both of which match the tech-frenzy located in the center stack. A 10-inch infotainment screen shines bright with loads of convenience features and apps like Spotify and real-time navigation, and when paired with the optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, it feels like Jaguar has fully leaped into the current generation of contemporary form.
As for the U.S. market, both of the E-Pace trims we receive are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four. It produces 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet. in standard spec, but takes a hike to 296 HP and 295 lb-ft. in the R-Dynamic model. All-wheel drive comes included on every E-Pace Jaguar will sell, making for a nifty bit of utility to match a performance-oriented drivetrain.
Entry pricing begins at just over $38,000 with the ability to boost things all the way up to $53,550 with the exclusive First Edition trim.
