Say Hello to the Jaguar E-Pace Compact Crossover

After realizing the success there is to be had in the SUV market, Jaguar has wisened up and opted to expand its offerings the segment. The F-Pace, introduced in 2016, has become the brand's best-seller, and now the British marque is looking for more. The company debuted the new, smaller E-Pace crossover in London Thursday. The new car is aimed towards the German Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3. With success on the brain, it could soon become a breadwinner for the freshened brand.

The E-Pace was unveiled to a massive gathering in London on Thursday with Jaguar putting on a show for the audience. In a successful first attempt, the compact crossover launched off a ramp and completed a full barrel roll onto a dirt-banking—quite the way to start off a debut, isn't it? The performance set a Guinness World Record and set the tone for the rest of the debut.