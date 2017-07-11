2018 Audi A8 Debuts Packed With Future-Facing Tech

After weeks of previews and teasers, Audi finally revealed the all-new 2018 A8 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona on Tuesday. Thanks in large part to those very same previews and teasers, most of the new Audi A8's headlining features come as no surprise...but considering many of them represent the future not just of the VW Group's mainstream luxury brand but the automotive world in general, they're every bit worth taking a look at.

Chief among the innovations brought to bear by the 2018 Audi A8: Level 3 autonomous driving—or, in the carmaker's parlance, Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot. Using a combination of lidar (a production car first, according to Audi), a forward-facing camera, radar, and sonar, the A8 is capable of driving all by itself at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour. There are, not surprisingly, a couple caveats: The system only works on highways with a physical barrier between the traffic traveling in different directions, and it's subject to the legal whims of whatever nation the car is on sale in. Audi says it'll be "adopting a step-by-step approach to the introduction of the traffic jam pilot in production models"...which means early adopters may not be able to jump in and drive off hands-free in every market.

Still, they should be able to play with the other two Audi AI semi-autonomous features, Remote Garage Pilot and Remote Parking Pilot. Those systems are designed to let owners maneuver their A8s in and out of tight spaces using a smartphone app. It's the sort of feature that's becoming increasingly common on high-end luxury sedans—a category in which, presumably, owners are often of the well-fed variety, and would thus like to avoid squeezing themselves in and out of narrow gaps between vehicles.

The new Audi AI nomenclature (which the company is extending to all sorts of advanced technologies) also comes to the 2018 A8's active suspension, which uses electric actuators to raise and lower each wheel independent of the rest. As we've already seen, that—combined with a forward-facing camera—allows the A8 to preemptively counteract bumps and potholes, but Audi says the system also contributes to safety by vaulting the car's body up in the event of an incipient lateral impact.