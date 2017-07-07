The 2018 Audi S4 Gets a Power Boost, And a Lot More Confidence

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Audi S4. When searching for the perfect blend between performance, practicality, and comfort in a car, people can be quickly bogged down by the number of compromises they has to make. Occasionally, a consumer will stumble across a vehicle that does a little bit of everything well, without requiring any big sacrifices. Take the 2018 Audi S4: This beautiful sedan can hit 60 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds, but still fits four adults (well, technically five, but you don't wanna be that fifth person). To be honest, the only true point of contention with the car is the $50,900 sticker price—and that's before options.

Max Goldberg @maxems / The Drive Litchfield, CT

The First Thing You Notice: The price. The Audi A4 starts at $36,000, but the 2018 Audi S4 I drove made it all the way up to $59,550 with options. However, if I didn't have a window sticker in front of me when the car arrived...the first thing I'd have noticed is the front fascia and quad exhaust, which is slightly more aggressive than the A4. Thing They Don't Want You To Notice, But You Do Anyway: Everything more than 18 inches off the ground is essentially identical to the significantly cheaper A4, aside from a small rear lip spoiler. Car Is Good At: Demolishing back roads. Is it grippy like a McLaren? No, but the sport adaptive damping suspension and dynamic steering keep you firmly planted, and give a true "point and shoot" feel to the driving experience. Whether you're taking a corner at 25 or 65 mph, the 2018 Audi S4 serves up minimal body roll and almost no understeer. When you get out of that corner, the S4 quickly centers itself and begs you to smash the gas again. Car Is Bad At: Looking aggressive. Personally, I like that about the car, since I am a fan of a sleepers—but if you are looking for a badass midlife crisis car, this might not be the ticket.

Max Goldberg @maxems / The Drive Sharon, CT