Porsche 911 GT2 RS Configurator Goes Up, Our Productivity Goes Down

Work motivation on a Friday is always lagging but now that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS configurator is at, motivation is about to hit an all-time low. The configurator allows users to take the base 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS ($294,250) and stretch our legs all the way north of $340,450.

Although some options are modest in cost, others really take a financial hit. For starters, the Miami Blue paint job sets owners back $4,220. Then if you want to spice up the leather interior with Alcantaraexpect to pay $3,480. But the true heavy-hitting option is the Weissach Package, priced at $31,000, the Weissach Package uses carbon fiber and other materials to reduce the GT2 RS's weight by 39.68 pounds. Yes, that is $781.25 a pound.

The monstrous 911 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six making 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque and is coupled with a 7-speed PDK gearbox. This will allow the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS to rip to 60 mph in a neck-snapping 2.7 seconds and it will top out at 211 mph.