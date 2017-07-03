Production Tesla Model 3 Will Be Ready This Friday, Says Elon Musk

Looks like Tesla's first mainstream offering will be here a little earlier than expected. In a series of Sunday night tweets, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the first production-spec models of the $35,000, highly-anticipated Model 3 electric vehicle will be ready by the end of the week. The first 30 customers in line are expected to receive their cars at a handover party scheduled for the 28th. Musk also says that Model 3 production will ramp up exponentially, aiming to produce 100 cars in August, 1500 in September, and reaching a monthly Model 3 output of 20,000 in December.

"SN1" stands for Serial Number 1, by the way.