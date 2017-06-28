Aston Martin DB11 Adds 503 Horsepower Twin-Turbo Mercedes-AMG V8 Option

The Aston Martin DB11 is, as we put it last year, the first car from the folks at Gaydon to be truly of the 21st century. Now it's set another benchmark for the company—the first car to bear the fruit of the "technical partnership" between Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG, in the form of a new 503 horsepower, twin-turbo V-8 engine.

The 4.0 liter V-8 is essentially the same powerplant found in the Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S, and while there's a slight power and performance drop on all fronts (except fuel economy) compared to the DB11's usual 5.2 liter V-12, the smaller engine also weighs about 254 pounds less and sits further behind the front axle than the V-12. That difference in weight distribution should noticeably sharpen up the handling, according to the company.