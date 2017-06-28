Jaguar's 590-HP XE SV Project 8 Will Cost $192,000

Jaguar announced in May that it would be building its most powerful road car yet, the XE SV Project 8. With figures topping even that of the '90s exotic XJ220, we didn't expect it to be cheap, and the brand followed up on those anticipations. The 592-horsepower Brit will be priced at $192,000, an entry cost that puts the Project 8 in the same tier as cars like the Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911 Turbo.

That's a steep price for the four-door brute, even given its stature among other super Jags of the past. With that being said, it still sits atop the ladder in terms of sedan performance and horsepower.