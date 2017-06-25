2018 BMW X3 Pictures Leaked to the Public

Originally scheduled to make its introduction on Monday, the all-new 2018 BMW X3 has appeared on the internet a little earlier than expected. Spotted by Carscoops, BMW's Hong Kong website has published an entire rundown of BMW's new SUV a tad prematurely.

As expected, the redesigned X3 is more of an evolution than revolution, featuring the same German compact utility dimensions as its predecessor albeit updated to align with BMW's recent design language. A softer-looking front-end with oversize kidney nostrils is complemented by a new rear-end treatment that's best described as a mini-X5.

The interior is also typical BMW, featuring the new corporate dash design also seen in the new 5 Series.

Now for some stats, the decked-out M40i model you see in the leaked shots is reportedly powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter I-6 good for 360 hp and 369 lb-ft. of torque xDriven to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto. This translates to a 4.8 second sprint to 62 mph and a little over 28 mpg combined fuel consumption. However, X3 buyers concerned with fuel economy will likely be more inclined to opt for the less manic four-cylinder xDrive30i model producing 248 hp. Prepare to see these everywhere.

Carscoops goes on to report that a plug-in hybrid is expected to join the range along with a 'Ring storming X3 M packing a tweaked M3 motor.