The Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4×4 Finds a Sweet Spot

Up until recently, you had to buy a diesel truck to get 450 lb-ft of torque. However, with the implementation of turbocharged gas engines, Ford has found a way to reach diesel-level torque without the cost of a Super Duty or HD. The Ford F-150 tested for this review has a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, making 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque—enough power to tow anything you desire. What makes the Ford F-150 ideal over other half-ton trucks is the insane amount of customization buyers can do to make the perfect truck for their needs. Heck, you can make an XL F-150 into a Lariat aside from the power and cooled seats. Our particular test F-150 was a well-equipped XLT F-150 SuperCrew with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 and 10-Speed automatic transmission.

Max Goldberg/The Drive

The First Thing You Notice The drivetrain. This is the perfect combo engine and transmission for the half-ton pickup segment. Between 470 lb-ft of torque and a precise 10-speed, you always have enough power at a moment's notice. You'd think there may be some gear wandering with a 10-speed or lag from the twin-turbocharged V-6, but the Ford and Chevrolet collaboration on this transmission really stood up to the challenge and left me pleasantly surprised with the shift points and gear selection in all environments. Also, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 is an absolute rocket. Thing They Don't Want You To Notice, But You Do Anyway The Ford F-150 starts at $27,110 and the XLT we had (which is only the second trim out of seven) cost a little over $52,000. Yes, you get a ton of truck for your buck, but that is a lot of bucks for the average buyer. This is an easily avoidable problem if you are willing to go basic, but the addition of luxuries like the 302A package toss $3,000 to $5,000 on in the blink of an eye. Truck Is Good At Most things, but especially driving that fine line between power and efficiency. We easily got 24 mpg on the highway. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 with the 6-speed automatic delivers comparable fuel efficiency but falls short in horsepower and torque by 50 hp and 95 lb-ft of torque (and it sounds like a leaf blower). But this might change for the 2018 model year, since the 10-speed is making its way over to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 after finding popularity with the 3.5-liter. We should expect around a 2 mpg overall improvement with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6, since that is about how much the 3.5-liter EcoBoost improved when it branched away for the 6-speed. When using the truck to commute between Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and Yonkers, NY, we still achieved 19 mpg. For most people this may seem poor, but for a 1/2 ton truck in 1 hour and 45 minutes of traffic, it is nothing short of remarkable.

Max Goldberg/The Drive Not too shabby

Both EcoBoost engines are punchy, hitting 60 mph in less than 6 seconds—far quicker than the "mighty V-8." Still, the EcoBoost doesn't have that mighty, throaty sound. Hats off to whoever configured the F-150 interior. This particular 2017 F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 had everything you needed and nothing more. The vinyl seats are resistant to spills and stains, and were easy to clean. The center console welcomed 30oz RTIC Tumblers, my notebook, several pairs of sunglasses (so cool) and an upsetting number of keys. The 302A package gives the truck heated 10-way power seats, LED box lighting, and several other luxuries we didn't necessarily need but really enjoyed. The rear seats held three fully-grown men and the Ford's SYNC navigation and infotainment system was a dream to use. Needless to say, the truck made daily driving a pleasure.

Max Goldberg/The Drive SYNC

Truck Is Bad At As you can probably guess, the truck isn't bad at much—except the halogen headlights. Entry-level economy cars have LED headlights, so there is no justifiable reason a $52,000 truck shouldn't have the same. Also, the F-150 XLT could have used forward-facing proximity sensors. It's a big truck, and there's about a four or five foot blind spot directly in front, making it difficult to park for people who are smaller in stature or not familiar with the truck's dimensions. This problem is resolved when you step into the Lariat, but it should be a standard feature.

Max Goldberg/The Drive