2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Look Reveals One Shrink-Wrapped SUV

JLR has given us our first look at—and more importantly, our first real burst of information about— its upcoming compact crossover, the Jaguar E-Pace. If your eyes just glazed over at that sentence, well, wipe 'em clean; if the phenomenal sales (by Jag standards, at least) of the carmaker's current SUV are anything to go by, the E-Pace will be responsible for subsidizing plenty of sweet SVO speed machines over the next few years.

One of the two pictures released by Jaguar shows the E-Pace below (and presumably, roughly to scale with) the electric I-Pace Concept and the production F-Pace. The new crossover looks distinctly stubbier than its siblings; indeed, the F-Pace—hardly a giant by SUV standards—looks like a Chevy Tahoe by comparison. While the side-view image doesn't show the new machine's face, it does reveal what appear to be headlights quite similar to those on the F-Type sports car, as well as a gaping air intake below the lamp.