2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast, Driven: The Maranello Mauler

Picture a car with 800 metric horsepower, or a still-stunning 789 by America’s count. Picture a car that can honestly rock a racetrack, and sail past 211 mph. Chances are, your mental canvas won’t reflect the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Unless, perhaps, you’re the artistic type.

Ferrari Classical, muscular shapes abound in Italy

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast makes a case for uniqueness Car manufacturers love to claim, often dubiously, that a certain model has no direct rival or analog. Ferrari floats no such claim on its home turf of Maranello. Instead, it simply tosses me a crimson key fob and raises the old-fashioned wooden crossing gate at the entrance to its storied Fiorano circuit. I floor the gas, floor any skepticism over this Italian heir to the F12berlinetta, and now proclaim for them: The 812 Superfast is sui generis among today’s wildly priced automobiles. The part you’ll expect, nay demand, from this $308,000 Ferrari is that it’s alluringly styled, technically advanced and all-day comfortable. Like its ancestors that trace to the first of Ferrari’s 70 birthdays in 1947, the Superfast flaunts the suggestively swollen hood and naturally aspirated V-12 that came to define the world’s haughtiest GT’s. Yet the old definition of “gran turismo” utterly fails to describe the essence and reality of the 812 – the “8” signifying 800 horses, the “12” the cylinder count. The most powerful production Ferrari in history—setting aside the company’s limited-run, self-described “supercars” like the LaFerrari—is also a supercar by today’s usual definitions, even without the typical mid-engine layout and its compromised visibility and comfort: This is a bucket-list sports car to drive, a sensory overload of physical beauty, heroic speed and La Scala sound. Yet the ride remains comfortable, the cabin eye-popping and practical. Raise the rear hatch, and luggage space rivals a Corvette’s, minus the budget carpet. Instead, there’s a natty cargo deck with leather straps and buckles – and custom fitted luggage optional, of course.

Ferrari No faking it at Fiorano

By the time I return from a daylong workout in the quilted, sun-scorched hills of Emilia-Romagna, I know the Ferrari’s infinitely layered, 8,900-rpm soundtrack will haunt my sleep for weeks to come. Charging down a final set of two-lane sweepers, passing a half-dozen cars at once as a BMW 5-Series driver wages a fruitless battle to keep pace, I roll into the village of Maranello. Even with car and driver tamed by rush-hour traffic, I continue to obsessively rev the engine, like a greedy oenephile downing the last drops of a rare Brunello di Montalcino. Equally delicious are the cork-popping backfires and gurgles when I shift the dual-clutch, seven-speed automated transmission, a sound aided by a 6-into-1 exhaust manifold. If this really is Ferrari’s final, naturally aspirated V-12, as it turns to the artificial sweeteners of turbocharging and hybrid electrification, the 6.5-liter is a fitting swan song. (For history buffs, the V-12 in the first-ever Ferrari, the 125S of 1947, was just 1.5 liters).

Lawrence Ulrich Ferrari's first V-12 of 1947, on display in the company museum

Starting with a stiffened block and a new casting process to reduce metal fatigue, the new V-12 rises to a company-record 6.5 liters (versus the F12’s 6.3 liters). Seventy-five percent of engine parts are new, including the stroked pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft and combustion chambers. Valves are widened, with higher lift and longer duration. Add a fuel injection system with 350 bar pressure, unprecedented in a spark-ignition gasoline automobile—and nearly double the 200 bar of the F12--and you’ve got what powertrain chief Andrea Napolitano calls “the Gulp Effect,” an engine that can swallow vastly more air and fuel. The upshot is a decisive boost in horsepower and torque throughout the engine’s lofty range. Compared with the F12berlinetta, the Ferrari sends about 50 additional horses to the road anywhere between third and seventh gear. So girded, the 812 Superfast dashes to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.5 seconds. For context, the 550 Maranello, produced from 1997 to 2002, took 14 seconds to reach 124 mph.

Ferrari 70 years of Ferrari V-12 development reaches its peak, may soon reach its end

Ferrari’s F1 gearbox was already a strong challenger to Porsche’s PDK as the world’s most kickass automatic. That transmission now upshifts 30 percent faster, with 40-percent-speedier downshifts and 6-percent shorter gear ratios (on average) than in the F12berlinetta. Hold the left shift paddle down as you enter turns, and a multi-downshift function can automatically drop three or four gears in rapid-fire, rev-matching fashion. I spend most of my day thwacking its aluminum paddles before realizing that the Ferrari performs even better in full Automatic mode, accessed via a button on the flying-bridge console. As with Porsche PDK, this gearbox has near-psychic gifts to anticipate the road ahead and stay one step ahead of even top professionals. That includes Raffaele de Simone, the calm, uncannily talented Ferrari development driver who I always appreciate in my driver or passenger seat. Free instruction from a man who hones and heightens each new Ferrari? Are you kidding me? Ferrari 812 Superfast is Superhot, too. With so much to discuss in technology and performance, can we all just agree that the 812 Superfast is beautiful, and leave it at that? Unlike some supercars, clad in their superhero get-ups, the Ferrari doesn’t need to scream for your attention and admiration; it already has it. From its Mona Lisa smile (braced with a dark carbon-fiber insert) to its four round taillamps and high-tailed fastback silhouette—reminiscent of the holy 365 GTB Daytona of 1969—the Ferrari adds its latest aerodynamic advances to ensure you won’t ugly up that pretty body at high speeds. There’s a so-called “bi-bocca” front air intake, and ground-effect vortex generators. Thin airflow elements direct air under, over and through the body, including tasteful ducts in front fenders, rear fenders and rear haunches. A passive front aero device, activated by air pressure, forces a flap open above 124 mph to stall the underbody and reduce drag. The rear diffuser integrates three active, electric flaps to further reduce drag at breakneck speeds. A downforce-generating tail spoiler is 1.2 inches taller than the F12berlinetta’s, and matches the hardcore, track-going F12tdf.

Ferrari Redesigned interior includes slim screen for the passenger

Solid advances, one and all. But enthusiasts, including myself, often wish for some traditions to hold: The Superfast also marks the first Ferrari with electrically assisted steering instead of a traditional hydraulic unit. Ah, but dry those tears, or the sweaty palms: The 812’s electric rack is rewardingly quick, progressive and never unnatural, as proven in the hundreds of hairpins that I swing through on the day’s ascents and descents. Does the 812 offer as much pure feedback as sports cars of old? No. But for an opening bid in electric steering, the Ferrari’s seems the best yet. I’d put it in a virtual dead heat with Porsche’s well-established electric units. By design, de Simone acknowledges, the steering is on the light side, as it’s been in most Ferrari V-12’s; Ferrari wasn’t seeking the physical workout of the 488 GTB and other mid-engine models. But the old hydraulic steering was destined for Ferrari’s dustbin – like stick shifts before it – because it could never be integrated with Ferrari’s myriad driver-supporting technologies. “The steering was blind before,” de Simone says. “Now, we give steering a seat at the table of vehicle dynamics.”

Lawrence Ulrich The Hills are Alive, with the sound of Ferrari

That groaning table of dynamic systems include the electronic differential, F1 Traction control and enhanced Side Slip Control 5.0, the F1-based driver aids that work at Brainiac speed to apply maximum power to the pavement. The electric steering’s contributions include a new “Power Oversteer” function that, when the Ferrari’s tires finally break loose, intentionally lightens the steering wheel in the direction of countersteer, subtly encouraging the pilot to make the proper course correction. Yet if there’s any extra help from the steering when I intentionally slide the car at Fiorano, it’s so subtle that I can’t even detect it – just as a good driver would like it. Performance as good as its gets for a front-engine car It’s all part of the 812’s “Virtual Short Wheelbase” strategy that aims to mimic the balance and feel of those mid-engine cars. That includes especially chunky front wheels and 20-inch Pirelli P Zero tires, with a 275 section width. Throw in standard rear-axle steering, and the 812 virtually banishes understeer, with front tires that grip for days.The Ferrari never gets squirrelly under corner-exit acceleration or hard braking, even when I hammer it on the rippled and half-ruined pavement of the Italian countryside.

Ferrari Ferrari carves, cruises or seduces at will

Where, say, a 650-horsepower Corvette Z06 feels like it can only use 500 of those horses at any given moment – and a tire-spinning, 707-hp Dodge Hellcat even less – the Ferrari feels like it’s maximizing every horsepower and pound-foot, a powerful genius at work. Electronic magic is being performed at every instant, but the rabbit stays hidden in the hat. The driver gets to feel like David Copperfield, dazzling a passenger with amazing feats – or frightening him with visions of bodies sawed in half. Even on Italy's narrow, no-shoulder country lanes, where trucks and bicyclists loom around blind curves, I grow confident enough to crank the Ferrari’s manettino switch to its “CT” setting that shuts down traction control.

Ferrari 812 Superfast explores Emilia-Romagna, quickly

As with the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce’s V-12, the Superfast’s lack of turbocharging becomes a pure performance advantage. A powerband as wide as the Italian horizon lets me cruise with magisterial confidence at low engine speeds, crank the engine to its shrieking heights, and jump on throttle earlier in corner exits with no worry over an upsetting explosion of turbo boost. Torque remains not only ample at a maximum 530 pound-feet, but beautifully progressive: 85 percent is available from as low as 3,500 rpm.

Ferrari Rev-crazy V-12 soars to 8,900 rpm. Repeatedly.