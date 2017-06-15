The 2017 Honda Civic Type R Breaks the Front-Wheel Drive Curse

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is as close as Honda is going to get to a halo car, and that’s fine with me. It’s a front-wheel-drive coupe with an all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that fires 306-horsepower—that’s a lot for a Civic, so much that it set the FWD production lap record at the Nurburgring, with a time of 7 minutes and 43 seconds.

A 306-horsepower Honda Civic? I’ll take it.

When I was in college, I had a Honda Civic in my little fleet. Through a combination of owner neglect and what may have been poor rust-proofing, the passenger door was quietly rotting from the inside out, one day, as I was driving through the Catskills with my girlfriend, it popped off and cartwheeled over the guardrail and down the slope of a mountain.

This old Civic—a 1984 model year—was actually part of Honda’s golden age in America. The Civic and Accord together (along with Toyota and Nissan) were conquering market share from the Big 3 by the month, capitalizing on Detroit’s shoddy build quality. By the late 1980s, Japanese cars were topping every reliability index.

Fast-forward ten years. It’s been a strange decade or two for the Civic. Having passed through an uninspired, if not altogether forgettable, design phase, the little Honda has emerged in a troubled world that’s become obsessed with compact crossovers and drunk on record-low fuel prices. Despite all that, this new Civic is built on a platform solid enough that Honda feels confident enough to release a halo with the Civic Type R. One Honda exec went biblical and called the Type R the “forbidden fruit” that Honda enthusiasts inside and outside of Honda HQ have been waiting for.

So was the new Honda Civic Type R worth the wait?

Absolutely.

First, the look. The new Civic isn’t a design that provokes ambivalence. It is sometimes busy, sometimes overly enthusiastic. Where Mazda chooses a minimal, elegant, more Italian styling, the Civic (along with most new Japanese cars) bristles with Japanese aesthetics—the intersecting lines that generally make for a kinda fierce little anime character. Some think it’s ugly, others can’t resist. I respect the risk.

The Civic Type R sedan is lower and wider than its predecessor, and there is a hood-scoop, a pronounced splitter, vortex generators up top, and a diffuser down below. There are intakes and cooling ducts, and the pronounced wing on the rear has its own winglets.