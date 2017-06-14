All-New 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Will Start at $25,345

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is set to hit U.S. dealer lots this summer, and the crossover's pricing is damn competitive. Although the range-topping Tiguan SEL Premium starts at $36,250, all other models are well below the $35,000 mark.

The base 2.0-liter turbocharged FWD Tiguan S starts at just $25,345 ($26,645 if you want 4Motion all-wheel-drive) and comes with 17-inch wheels, LED reverse lights, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, and plenty of other standard luxuries to keep buyers happy. The next available trim is the Tiguan SE, which starts at $29,080 and comes with features like forward collision warning, an 8-inch infotainment screen, push-button start, leatherette seats and more.

For the first time ever, Volkswagen will be offering two size variants of the Tiguan, the larger being the Tiguan SEL. The SEL trim will start at $32,550, be 10.6 inches longer, and have 58 percent more cargo space. Finally, there is the Tiguan SEL Premium that starts at $36,250; this particular trim comes with leather seats, a power lift gate, navigation, adaptive headlights, lane departure warning...pretty much all the goodies you can imagine for a compact SUV.

So there you have it: You can successfully outfit a Tiguan with all the fancy features you want and stay under $40,000. Although that may be a lot of money, with average new car prices climbing closer to that mark every year, it seems such a task is becoming harder and harder to do these days.