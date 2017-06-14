The 2017 Audi R8 Spyder Weaves a Stylish Web

And gott in Himmel, what an engine. Like the Lamborghini Huracan, the Audi’s bolder, even-louder Italian sister car, the R8’s naturally aspirated V-10 distinguishes it from the herd of mid-engine convertible rivals that get their high-torque jollies via turbocharging . That list includes the Ferrari 488 Spider , McLaren 650S Spider and Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The front-engine Mercedes AMG-GT S Roadster, at $157,995, also requires a bi-turbo V-8 for its 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque .

Among the Fun Facts that will impress supercar friends: That 5.2-liter V-8 is the same engine that Audi uses to power its R8 LMS GT3 racers. Those track cars roll off the same Ingolstadt assembly line as the showroom models. Privateer racers, Audi claims, should expect to run an entire season with no engine rebuilds, in contrast with competitors who often deal with a pricey, time-consuming teardown after each race.

To wit: Audi says this R8 Spyder will dash from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, in a dead heat with the base Coupe. (The form-fitting fabric top weighs just 95 pounds). Yet Audi's figures are actually conservative: The R8 V10 Plus Coupe has actually been clocked to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds, or 0.6 seconds quicker than Audi’s 3.2-second estimate. So figure on the convertible storming to 60 mph in about three seconds. Top speed is 198 mph, compared to 205 mph in the hardtop Plus.

The whipping commenced on forested roads north of Manhattan, where the Audi scoured the blackboard message of every modern supercar into my brain : Convertible versions aren’t for posers or wimps.

I’d already driven the all-new, second-generation R8 V10 Plus Coupe in a memorable setting: Daytona International Speedway. On my first-ever trips around the Daytona road course, I found myself nipping 180 miles per hour in the 610-horsepower Audi. This new Spyder “settles” for a 540-horsepower version of that spectacular 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V-10 engine. That same engine powers a base R8 Coupe that starts for around $164,000—$11,000 less than this Spyder, and $27,000 less than the R8 Plus version. But as with the coupe, the standard Spyder is more than enough sports car for public roads. I mean, I like to feel the wind in my hair, not have it torn out at the roots.

At $177,650 to start and $191,550 as tested, the R8 Spyder isn’t your typical family Audi. Instead, the R8 is the whipped cream atop Audi’s German strudel . First, the R8 underlines the brand’s ruthless dominance of international endurance racing over the past decade. Coupe or convertible , this mid-engine supercar also epitomizes Audi’s somewhat fastidious approach to design and performance.

As bad as Volkswagen is feeling right now, the diesel-dogged automaker might take solace in this: They’ve still got Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini . And of course, Audi, a mass-market luxury brand that VW might not trade for all four of those highfalutin' names.

V-10 has less torque than some rivals. You won't miss it Compared with the Mercedes's 502 pound-feet of torque, the Audi’s 398 pound-feet may not dazzle on paper. But I mentally crumpled that on-paper stat whenever I wrung the V-10 out, something I did with the regularity of a frontier washer woman. This V-10 flaunts the vocal range of Luciano Pavarotti (or for the kids, Arianna Grande), from a chesty baritone growl to a valve-gnashing wail as it chases the upper registers to 8,500 rpm. It’s a virtuoso peak that the Audi’s turbocharged competitors just can’t touch, whether for practical or emotional effect.

Audi 540 horsepower proves plenty quick in the R8 Spyder

Naturally, the Spyder pressed its sensory advantage over its coupe cousin whenever I dropped the soft top. The sound-suppressing fabric roof opens or closes via console pushbutton in about 20 seconds, and operates at speeds up to 31 mph. That in-transit operation came in handy when I was crawling over the Brooklyn Bridge during a sudden rain shower, and again when the sun peeked back out. One cool feature is a small, vertical rear window that operates independently of the roof. That lets you drop the rear window even when the top is raised for more fresh air and engine sound, or to use the window as a breeze blocker in al fresco driving. Audi Space Frame adds a dose of carbon fiber The Spyder’s latest Audi Space Frame (ASF) is now 80 percent aluminum, with a larger dose of carbon fiber to keep things impressively stiff and vibration-free, including added buttressing in the windshield header, front roof pillars and door sills. Audi claims the new Spyder is more than 50 percent more rigid than before. As per usual with coupes, the hardtop R8 looks sexier than the convertible when the latter’s top is raised. But when I switched to fresh-air mode, I’d call it a toss-up: This convertible looks seriously exotic when the top is hidden away, exposing the sprawling rear deck and voluptuous wheel arches, the latter an inch wider than the first-gen R8. The Spyder ditches the previous adaptive rear spoiler, in favor of additional, smart-looking cooling vents across that rear deck. It also maintains the R8’s lower “sideblade,” available in carbon fiber or contrasting colors, that’s a signature element of the coupe’s design.

Audi

One can argue that Audi didn’t push the envelope, or even much crease it, with the R8’s second-generation redesign. That could be an issue for shoppers who want the latest, freshest supercar on their leafy block. Yet the original R8 was a virtual classic-on-arrival, the rare sports car design that earned a global consensus of beauty. To me, Audi’s “ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach becomes more defensible in that light. And you know who really gets the Audi R8? Women. As with an Aston Martin, woman know a classy, elegant sports car when they see it, one that doesn’t mark its owner as some macho lout. The Man (or Woman) on the Street falls hard for Audi R8 So call it the George Clooney of sports cars, but my Ibis White R8 showed no diminishment in its seduction skills: Onlookers wanted to gawk, chat, or both whether the Audi was at rest or on the make. One gentleman in an SUV came right out and said it, while I aimed a GoPro at the Audi in a state park. “Your car made me stop,” he said, as though he had no choice in the matter.

Audi Cabin flaunts diamond-stitched Nappa leather, Google Earth maps and more

The Audi cabin is well nigh-irresistible as well. And it highlights the R8 (or original Acura NSX, if you prefer) philosophy that nearly every supercar competitor has come to imitate: The R8 looks expensive and exclusive, sure. But in some ways it’s a familiar, comfortable, everyday Audi, a car you’d be happy to drive every day, and to service alongside your family Q7. Where the Lamborghini dazzles with splashy, Crayola-colored leathers and a more Forza-fantasy approach, the Audi keeps things simple, yet no less luxurious. The R8’s interior “monoposto” design element, which resembles the curling rim of a very expensive flying saucer, nods to race cockpits—only clad in fragrant Nappa leather and gleaming metal. A full red diamond-stitched leather interior added welcome spice for a $3,500 pittance. For a more-significant $8,200, a pair of packages slathered the interior with carbon fiber, along with the side blades and compartments for the engine and convertible top.

Audi Snug fabric top opens or closes in 20 seconds, at speeds up to 31 mph