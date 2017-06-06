The 2017 Honda CR-V: Quick Car Review

Honda sold 4 million of this monster-hit compact crossover Honda CR-V in the last two decades, and the new 4th generation is battling neck and neck every month with the Nissan Rogue for top-selling crossover SUV in the United States. To stay in the hunt, Honda is introducing a fully redesigned model in 2017, sitting on a new chassis, with two engine options. We tested the Touring trim, with the new turbocharged 1.5-liter turbo inline-4, with AWD and a smooth and competent Continuously Variable Transmission all around NYC and an overnight trip to the Poconos.

Honda’s latest CR-V wants to be many things to many people, targeting weekend warriors, families, and action-y urban getaway types (like me). Despite the diffuse goals, the CR-V does all things surprisingly well. That is the appeal of compact crossover: It has some room, is easy to get in and out of, and can adapt to your paddleboard if need be. Unlike most minivans, the CR-V maintains something like a cool factor. It looks pretty good. Well, we think it does, anyway.

The new Honda CR-V is good looking, has a modern, unfussy design, and an option set of 17- or 18-inch aluminum wheels, making for an overall more aggressive look than its predecessor and most of the competition.

The Pros

The Honda CR-V is easy to drive. It's predictable and unfussy. With the CR-V, all is right in the world.

If you're toting kids around (well, two of them, at least), you probably have no complaints about cleaning up after them or having enough space for all their stuff.

The new turbocharged engine leapfrogged the old 2.5-liter in power. Well played, Honda engineers.

The Touring trim interior tends toward elegant-on-a-budget. It's not luxury, but the little touches—a splash of faux-wood here, some deep and leather seats there—go a long way.

Great MPG, even within this competitive category.

It's reasonably priced at under $33k.

The Cons

Hey look, a crossover! The turbo engine doesn't exactly blow your wig off, so we can only assume the base LX engine will be be even less impressive.

Competitor's infotainment systems in this segment offer an 8.0-inch touchscreen; the CR-V’s is only 7.0-inch.

Scale of 1 to 5:

Performance: 3

Comfort: 4

Luxury: 4

Hauling people: 4

Hauling stuff: 4

Curb appeal: 3.5

“Wow” factor: 3

Overall: 4.1

The Bottom Line:

Let's face it: America loves the compact crossover. I often question their reason d’être in a manufacturer line-up. I know, I know: it's a top-selling category and the fastest growing segment, but what the hell is wrong with a sedan? Well, for starters, the sedan isn't high enough of the road anymore. And it doesn't haul as much gear. America wants what America wants.

