Special Edition Subaru WRX STI Type RA Expected to Arrive This Month

Subaru of America dropped an image earlier this week teasing what most of the Internet thought was a BRZ in STI performance trim—but according to Motor1, the car seen in that image is actually a special-edition of the WRX STI. The picture, supposedly, announces the return of the WRX STI Type RA special edition.

According to Motor1, the STI Type RA will be a carbon-fiber-covered version of the current-generation STI, with a handful of performance upgrades tossed its way as well. At the moment, there aren't many specifics available as to what those new parts might be, but the Motor1 report said the new STI will have new Bilstein dampers and an otherwise upgraded suspension, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, a carbon fiber roof, 19-inch forged BBS wheels painted gold, Recaro seats, and some mix of “gearing and engine upgrades."

We'll reportedly learn more about the upcoming STI Type RA model on June 8th.

The Type RA model designation was first used by Subaru on the WRX in 1993. Back then, it was a lighter, more aggressive performance version of the WRX.

But the news of the WRX STI Type RA's forthcoming arrival doesn't means Subaru isn't planning a special-edition BRZ STI, as well. Spy shots taken in recent weeks of what appears to be a hopped-up BRZ all but confirm such a car is in the works. Whether we'll see it this month as well, however, remains to be seen. Fingers crossed, though. We'll take all the STI-tweaked Subarus we can get.