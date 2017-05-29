Tesla Updates Model 3 Option List, Confirms Additional Base Features

Earlier this week, Tesla leaked some talking points for the Model 3, showing that the new budget electric car will offer significantly fewer features compared with the more expensive Model S. Now, the company has revealed more details about the vehicle on its website.

The Model 3 will have a mixture of aluminum and steel components making up its body. In comparison, the Model S body is entirely aluminum—except of course the roof, which is fashioned out of glass. Originally, the Model 3 was thought to have a glass roof; however, Tesla now confirms that it will be an optional feature for prospective owners to purchase, rather than a standard feature.

For suspension, both vehicles come standard with coil suspension. The Model S, however, has available air suspension as an upgrade, whereas the Model 3 does not list this on the website. Two wheel choices will be available for the Model 3, one 18-inch option and one 19-inch one. The Model S lists both 19-inch and 21-inch configurations.