Tesla Updates Model 3 Option List, Confirms Additional Base Features
More available options for the Model 3 have been revealed, thanks to a website update.
Earlier this week, Tesla leaked some talking points for the Model 3, showing that the new budget electric car will offer significantly fewer features compared with the more expensive Model S. Now, the company has revealed more details about the vehicle on its website.
The Model 3 will have a mixture of aluminum and steel components making up its body. In comparison, the Model S body is entirely aluminum—except of course the roof, which is fashioned out of glass. Originally, the Model 3 was thought to have a glass roof; however, Tesla now confirms that it will be an optional feature for prospective owners to purchase, rather than a standard feature.
For suspension, both vehicles come standard with coil suspension. The Model S, however, has available air suspension as an upgrade, whereas the Model 3 does not list this on the website. Two wheel choices will be available for the Model 3, one 18-inch option and one 19-inch one. The Model S lists both 19-inch and 21-inch configurations.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously mentioned that the Model 3 will have fewer available total configurations than the Model S, making it easier to produce—and as a result, likely more cost-efficient.
In order for Tesla to meet its goal of charging $35,000 per Model 3, a serious number of cuts seemingly needed to be made versus the company's more expensive models. The Model S, after all, is a premium luxury EV, starting at nearly $70,000 and rising to $160,000 once all options and packages are selected. Despite some experts estimating that Tesla will need to reach a price point of $41,000 per car before the Model 3 will become profitable, Tesla still plans on meeting its projected price point and beginning production this summer.
