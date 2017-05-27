$13 Million Rolls-Royce Sweptail Could Be Most Expensive New Car Ever Made

The upper echelon of the luxury car market hardly ever leaves any expensive stone unturned. Exclusive autos created by the likes of Christian Von Koenigsegg and Horacio Pagani can easily be optioned to a million dollars and up, and with the average Bugatti Chiron costing around $3 million, it doesn't seem like there would be much headroom for anyone to go higher—except for Rolls-Royce. A new one-off coupe that the automaker has been developing for a customer since 2013 is near completion, and it's believed to cost upwards of $12 million dollars. This is the ultra-rare Rolls-Royce Sweptail.

This car proves that a manufacturer will build whatever you want, as long as you've got the cash. The inspiration behind the Sweptail comes from Rolls-Royce classics from the 1920s and '30s—and with sweeping lines and coachbuilt quality, it recreates that ethos perfectly.