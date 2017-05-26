New Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Packs 592 Horsepower

Jaguar has taken a page out of the classic hot rod handbook: Start with one of your smallest cars, stick in your most powerful engine, and raise hell. The limited-run Jaguar XE SV Project 8 does exactly that, stuffing a 592-horsepower supercharged V-8 underneath its bonnet to create out a mass of twist that's sure to make supercar owners cry. A handsome design and devilish details make the Project 8 a real step up from its domesticated brother, giving it all the badass attributes we could ask for out of a Jaguar.

To start things off, the British automaker will only sell 300 of these all-wheel-drive super sedans worldwide. That's pretty exclusive considering the numbers that many brute saloon cars sell in—a trait that will make it even more desirable to the well-off.

Backing up its rarity is the Project 8's 5.0-liter powerplant, the engine that we've seen make big power in the likes of the F-Type SVR. However, it only made 575 horsepower in that trim—a 17-horsepower deficit when compared to Jaguar's latest model. We can only imagine how much supercharger whine the hotted-up XE will emit.

The company is staking some pretty high claims with the Project 8 as well. “The time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. The SVO team is possessed by the spirit of performance and committed to creating the most thrilling driving experience imaginable," John Edwards, Jaguar managing director of special operations, said in a release. “Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-Type Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level—it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors.”

Jaguar will unveil the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30, setting Lord March's lawn on fire with tire-shredding, fuel-guzzling pleasure. Check out the video below for a sneak peak at the dastardly villain in disguise.