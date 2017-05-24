2018 GMC Yukon Denali Gets 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

GMC has announced the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali will be receiving upgrades befitting the luxurious, full-sized SUV. On the outside, the most noticeable change will be an improved grille. The chrome grille has been redesigned for enhanced airflow to the radiator and will incorporate active aero shutters that close on the highway to optimize efficiency and reduce drag.

On the inside, customers will now be able to opt for real wood trim and other minor interior updates. Still, the GMC Yukon Denali will be slightly less ostentatious than the Cadillac Escalade.

However, the real upgrade to the GMC Yukon Denali is the wonderful 10-speed automatic transmission that was co-developed between Ford and GM. The smooth-shifting transmission can already be found in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and is expected to improve performance as well as efficiency.

The GMC Yukon Denali will still be powered by the 6.2-liter V-8 producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. According to GM, the updated model will go on sale this fall.