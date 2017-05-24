2018 GMC Yukon Denali Gets 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The new transmission is expected to improve the full-sized SUV's gas mileage and performance.
GMC has announced the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali will be receiving upgrades befitting the luxurious, full-sized SUV. On the outside, the most noticeable change will be an improved grille. The chrome grille has been redesigned for enhanced airflow to the radiator and will incorporate active aero shutters that close on the highway to optimize efficiency and reduce drag.
On the inside, customers will now be able to opt for real wood trim and other minor interior updates. Still, the GMC Yukon Denali will be slightly less ostentatious than the Cadillac Escalade.
However, the real upgrade to the GMC Yukon Denali is the wonderful 10-speed automatic transmission that was co-developed between Ford and GM. The smooth-shifting transmission can already be found in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and is expected to improve performance as well as efficiency.
The GMC Yukon Denali will still be powered by the 6.2-liter V-8 producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. According to GM, the updated model will go on sale this fall.
- RELATEDThe 2016 GMC Sierra Denali and Yukon Denali Are Alaska ToughWe took GM's off-roaders to their treacherous namesake mountain to test their capability.READ NOW
- RELATEDGMC Spices-Up the Yukon and the Land Rover LR4 Gets Work Done: The Evening RushPlus, rustic camp tents from Filson and mighty fine beers by Kane Brewing Company.READ NOW
- RELATEDGMC's Sierra 2500HD Denali is the Ultimate Luxury Snowplow RigCouple that with a Western MVP 3 V-Blade plow and you can become a snowstorm juggernaut.READ NOW
- RELATED2017 GMC Sierra Denali 2500HD Diesel: 7 Things to KnowGMC's biggest truck gains a bigger engine for 2017—but it's the overall package that impresses.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2016 Chevy Suburban Is Still King of the Giant SUVsGeneral Motors has learned not to mess with a good thing.READ NOW