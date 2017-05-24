Can the Volvo XC60 Redeem the Luxury Crossover?

Go ahead and guess the top-selling luxury crossover SUV in Europe. Wrong. It's not the Mercedes GLC300, nor the BMW X3, nor the Audi Q5. For the past three years, the volume king crown in this growing segment of pricey, fattened-up station wagons has gone to the Volvo XC60. This year, Volvo is introducing an all-new version of the XC60. Built on the same modular platform—with the same core 4-cylinder engine and much of the same breathtaking interior design—as last year’s stunning full-size XC90, this high-achieving middle child in the Volvo family is tailored to an American market hungry to drive a crossover that feels as good as it looks. An attractive crossover SUV? Nearly impossible. This is a style of vehicle that no one wants to look at, and yet everyone wants to buy. Never in the history of car-making have consumers been so enchanted with such an impossibly homely style of car. At the luxury end, Mercedes comes close to sexy with the GLC, as do the Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar. But the true north of this segment are the Nissan Rogue and Honda CR-V, which sell at a rate of around 40,000 units a month, and which have largely supplanted the sedan as America's vehicle of choice. The ascent of the crossover SUV is so dramatic and pervasive we've become numb to how ugly the vehicles actually are. They are distended station wagons, they are ectomorphic SUVs. But the new Volvo XC60 makes a powerful case that the crossover can actually exist on a road without causing aesthetic upheaval. It's a big league statement for crossovers, as well as a redemption for the XC60, which starts at $41,500. The old crossover hadn't been meaningfully updated in nearly a decade, and was unsightly and bulbous, a tottering mass of sheetmetal looked 1,000 pounds heavier than it actually was. By comparison, the new XC60 is positively rakish, a carb-averse lothario. The grill is sleek, the nose clear and refined, and a tendon runs from the front of the hood to the rear, giving the body an athletic, close-to-the-ground feel and helping highlight a slimming, sporty cutout between the wheels. Hey Volvo, welcome back from the brink of oblivion!

Volvo

After flirting with death for years under the sloppy stewardship of Ford, this quintessentially Swedish company was sold seven years ago to Geely, a Hangzhou-based Chinese industrial conglomerate known mostly (to those who knew them at all) for building delivery vans, taxis, cargo carriers and heavy-duty transmissions. An investment of $11 billion was made into reinventing the marque—almost all of it raised from financial markets and paid back with interest (“unlike Jaguar Land Rover,” a Volvo executive pointed out). For the past three years, Volvo has turned a profit. That’s how it happened. The stern corporate parents at Geely were unsentimental about Volvo’s success. The purchase was not a vanity move. And that lack of sentimentality forced the Volvo team back in Gothenburg to develop a product that would be economically viable, on-brand and looking to the future. It would sink or swim on its own. So Volvo developed the SPA—aka, the Scalable Product Architecture—platform that underpins the 60 and 90 vehicles in Volvo's lineup, which will add up to as many as 8 different cars. The dash-to-axle section of the SPA is fixed; the rest of the platform segments have adjustable lengths. That means the platform can theoretically accommodate anything Volvo's engineers can conjure. And flights of fancy would they take? "The whole platform was designed with electrification in mind," says Dean Shaw, VP Corporate Communications, Volvo Cars USA. "The reason is we saw electrification in the future and we wanted to contain the engineering within Volvo, so we didn't have to go out and use other builders. We're starting with plug-in hybrids and eventually going to full battery." What's new in the Volvo XC60?

Volvo