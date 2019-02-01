Watch Two New Electric Harley-Davidson Concepts Get Thrashed in the Snow by Pro Athletes

During the next clip, four-time X Games gold medalist Jacko Strong asks something a little more demanding of the H-D electric mountain bike. Instead of sticking to the pavement, the Australian rides it on some heavily dusted trails and hills around the Colorado countryside, and it looks like it does quite well. Like Mitrani, Strong was impressed with the bike’s immediate twist.

We can clearly see in both videos that these are still very much pre-production models, meaning we shouldn’t get our hopes up for bikes like these to be in Harley-Davidson dealers soon. That said, they both could be on their way to production as part of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan. The Milwaukee brand wants to cast a wider net and attract a plethora of new riders, and perhaps electric bikes like these could achieve that.

After seeing what they can do, would you consider an electric bicycle or scooter from Harley-Davidson?