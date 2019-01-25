Lightning Is Already Taking Reservations for Its Strike Electric Motorcycle

You people were so interested in the upcoming Lightning Strike electric motorcycle promising a 150 mile-per-hour top speed, 150 miles of range, and a $12,998 starting price that the electric bike startup is already taking orders for the new model ahead of its unveiling.

“Based on an unexpectedly high number of customer requests received after the initial Strike announcement, Lightning is officially announcing the opening of reservations for U.S. customers,” said a Lightning representative in an email to The Drive.

This announcement brings with it confirmation that a Strike Carbon Edition is also on the way in addition to the standard model. It sounds like the Carbon Edition will go into production before the standard one which means if you want a Lightning Strike as early as possible, this is the one you should order. It comes configured with “every available option included” and reserving one costs a hefty refundable deposit of $10,000. Here we see a teaser of the standard Strike next to the Strike Carbon Edition. They look...similar.