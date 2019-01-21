Ducati CEO: 'The Future is Electric' for the Famed Italian Motorcycle Brand
Ducati's first electric motorcycle might not be far off.
Italian outlet Corsedimoto reports that Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali made a rather bold statement hinting at the future of the brand. "The future is electric, we are not far from starting production from the series,” Domenicali said (in Italian, translated to English courtesy of Google) in a statement to Bologna University engineering students.
There’s been a lot of noise lately about motorcycles that make no noise. Just in the last month, we’ve gotten more details about the Harley-Davidson LiveWire and we’ve seen a teaser of the all-new Lightning Strike. Now it sounds like another big player in motorcycles is entertaining the idea of bringing electric models to production alongside its established lineup of gas-powered bikes.
Ducati might be best known for its performance, but the Bologna brand has been hard at work over the last few years establishing itself as a leader in safety. It walks the walk on top of talking the talk by making good on its promise to offer Bosch cornering ABS as standard on its entire lineup and its next step is to come out with the first radar-equipped production motorcycle in 2020.
It’s all part of Ducati’s Safety Roadmap 2025 plan which is making strides in motorcycle safety tech including V2V innovations. Perhaps electrification is also part of the plan and has been kept under wraps.
Knowing the brand, an electric Ducati likely wouldn’t skimp on performance. We could expect a higher-end EV that would probably compete with the likes of the Energica Ego and perhaps the Lightning LS-218, but with the obvious advantages that come courtesy of a bigger manufacturer like widespread brand awareness and a global dealer network.
But we might be jumping to conclusions by assuming the first electric Ducati will be a sport bike. What about the wildly successful Scrambler sub-brand? It's done a tremendous job expanding the appeal of Ducati with its charming personality and attractive price point—perhaps an electrified Scrambler is on the way.
Ducati is an innovator and to see it playing in the electric space would certainly be exciting. We’ve reached out to the company for comment and we’ll update this story if we hear back.
- RELATEDAudi, Ford, and Ducati Demonstrate Car-to-Bike Communication Tech at CES 2019Ducati's strong commitment to safety could bring this tech to the motorcycle market as soon as 2025.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ducati Scrambler: Three Handsome Variants Receive Tech Upgrades and Riding AssistsThe Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, and Full Throttle get a host of updates similar to that of the recently tweaked Scrambler Icon.READ NOW
- RELATEDLightning Motorcycle Teases New Electric Bike Called 'Strike' Starting at $12,998The Lightning Strike promises 150 miles of range and a 150 mph top speed at less than half the cost of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Priced at $29,799 With Estimated Electric Range of 110 MilesThe LiveWire will enter the market as one of the most expensive electric motorcycles available.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro First Ride: This Italian Stallion Is Ready for Real AdventureA new engine, new ergonomics, and a new attitude make Ducati's adventure bike an instant leader.READ NOW