Harley-Davidson Showcases Two Offbeat Electric Mobility Concepts to CES 2019

The second electric concept is even less like a conventional Harley-Davidson. It kind of looks like a moped had a wild night with a bicycle and this was the result. We’ll call it a scooter for lack of a better term. It has handlebars and wheels like that of a bicycle; another motorcycle-style front fork; a round, minimalist headlight; and the rest of it is pretty much just a simple frame with a seat, an electric drivetrain with a belt drive, and a couple running boards that look just like skateboards. It’s so unconventional that we’re not sure what to make of it, but props to Harley-Davidson for throwing something very different out there.

Something that these two concepts have in common is surprisingly subtle branding. Harley-Davidson branding is normally anything but that, but these are graced with tiny bar-and-shield logos and the “Harley-Davidson” name conservatively applied.

Obviously, these represent a new space of small, hopefully affordable, two-wheeled conveyances that are a pretty big departure from Harley’s bread and butter. Trying something new that can appeal to young riders is exactly what we’ve been wanting Harley-Davidson to do for years, so could this be the right direction for the brand?