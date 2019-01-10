Indian Motorcycle Hints at Adventure Bike With 'Renegade' Name Trademark
It would most likely be based on the FTR 1200.
Last month Indian Motorcycle trademarked the name ‘Raven’ and we speculated that it might be some sort of sportbike or streetfighter based on the FTR 1200 platform and engine. Now Indian has been caught applying for the rites to another cool-sounding name: "Renegade," Motorycle.com reports.
Now, I don’t know about you, but to me, the name Renegade sure sounds like an off-roader. Maybe I just think that because of the Jeep Renegade and the Ski-Doo Renegade, but it sounds like a name for a bike that’s, shall we say, adventurous? I’ve been speculating for a while now that Indian has an adventure bike in the works using the FTR platform and I could see that bike being called the Indian Renegade.
Indian has confirmed that more bikes with this platform and engine are on the way but hasn’t revealed any specifics yet. An adventure bike seems like a no-brainer considering the ever-growing popularity of that segment and that fact that Indian doesn’t have anything particularly adventurous in its cruiser-heavy product portfolio right now.
Obviously, this is just speculation and we have no confirmation whatsoever that the Indian Renegade will be an ADV or that the name will ever even see the light of day. Manufacturers file for trademarks all the time, some of which they intend to use, some not so much. But I think Renegade is too cool of a name for an adventure bike to go to waste.
- RELATEDIndian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Raven' Name Hinting at All-New ModelAnd, we have a feeling it won't be a cruiser.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's How the Indian FTR 1200 Went From Race Bike to Concept to ProductionWe spoke with a few important people at Indian Motorcycle about the evolution of one of the most significant American motorcycles in years.READ NOW
- RELATEDHarley-Davidson Applies for 'H-D Revelation' Trademark for Electric Motorcycle TechWe're betting this will be the name of the Harley-Davidson family of electric motors.READ NOW
- RELATEDIndian Motorcycle Sales Rise Slightly Amid Continuing Industry DownturnIndian continues to gain traction in a down market.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Indian FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S: Indian's Flat Track Inspired Roadster Makes its DebutHere is the bike that could change the American motorcycle industry.READ NOW