Indian Motorcycle Hints at Adventure Bike With 'Renegade' Name Trademark

Last month Indian Motorcycle trademarked the name ‘Raven’ and we speculated that it might be some sort of sportbike or streetfighter based on the FTR 1200 platform and engine. Now Indian has been caught applying for the rites to another cool-sounding name: "Renegade," Motorycle.com reports.

Now, I don’t know about you, but to me, the name Renegade sure sounds like an off-roader. Maybe I just think that because of the Jeep Renegade and the Ski-Doo Renegade, but it sounds like a name for a bike that’s, shall we say, adventurous? I’ve been speculating for a while now that Indian has an adventure bike in the works using the FTR platform and I could see that bike being called the Indian Renegade.

Indian has confirmed that more bikes with this platform and engine are on the way but hasn’t revealed any specifics yet. An adventure bike seems like a no-brainer considering the ever-growing popularity of that segment and that fact that Indian doesn’t have anything particularly adventurous in its cruiser-heavy product portfolio right now.

Obviously, this is just speculation and we have no confirmation whatsoever that the Indian Renegade will be an ADV or that the name will ever even see the light of day. Manufacturers file for trademarks all the time, some of which they intend to use, some not so much. But I think Renegade is too cool of a name for an adventure bike to go to waste.