2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Priced at $29,799 With Estimated Electric Range of 110 Miles

A few other new nuggets of information we have include a 0-60 miles per hour time of “under 3.5 seconds” and there will be an H-D Connect Service which allows you to check your LiveWire’s vitals like its battery status and location, and it even provides security alerts if your bike is being tampered with.

We’re still waiting on specific performance numbers like horsepower and torque ratings from its H-D Revelation powertrain. As for charging options, it will come with a Level 1 charger and a power cord which will allow for “a full charge overnight.” It will have a female connector for a Level 3 DC fast charger but Harley suggests “visiting any public” charge station to use it, leading us to believe that Harley won’t offer a Level 3 charger of its own.

The LiveWire will be available in three colors: Yellow Fuse, Orange Fuse, and Vivid Black. The two non-black colors are exclusive to the LiveWire and you won’t find them anywhere else in the H-D model range.

The LiveWire is an incredibly important bike for Harley-Davidson, but it will carry a prohibitively expensive price tag for most motorcyclists. It’s pricey even by Harley-Davidson standards and will be the brand’s most expensive bike other than the Tri Glide Ultra and the ludicrously priced CVO line. Harley-Davidson might be trying to attract environmentally-conscious Millennials with the LiveWire, but we don’t think very many people in that demographic are itching to spend 30-grand on a motorcycle.