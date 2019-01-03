Indian Motorcycle Is Making the Good Exhaust Standard on the FTR 1200 S Race Replica

Ever since Indian Motorcycle pulled the wraps off of the FTR 1200 flat-track inspired roadster, it’s been met with a lot of praise for being fairly similar to the concept that we all fell in love with and for being something different in Indian’s cruiser-only lineup.

One thing in particular that everyone seems to like about the FTR 1200 is the available upgrade to an Akrapovič low-mount accessory exhaust. It’s so popular that it will now be standard on the 2019 Indian FTR 1200 S with the Race Replica paint. This exhaust will improve the look and sound of your Indian, though it doesn’t produce any performance gains.