AGV AX9 Adventure Touring Helmet Utilizes Advanced Composites, Weighs Just 3.5 Pounds

Adventure bikes have been on the rise for some time now. With more motorcyclists riding these off-road touring machines, they need the proper riding gear to match. One of the newest ways for adventure touring riders to protect their heads on their adventures is with the AGV AX9 helmet, which just launched in North America.

The AX9 expands on the idea of the AX-8 dual sport helmet by being more touring friendly and very customizable depending on your riding style. With a removable panoramic visor and adjustable peak, this helmet can be had in four different configurations. You can ditch the peak for better aerodynamics on the street and you can remove the face shield if you prefer goggles for off-roading.