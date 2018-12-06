2019 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin: A Familiar Modern Twist on a Classic

What’s New: The 2019 Speed Twin is an all-new addition to the ever-growing Bonneville family. It’s slotted above the new Street Twin as a higher-performance model with a bigger engine. Specifically, a 1200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine with a “Thruxton” tune making 96 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque, which is a notable 49 percent increase in power and a 40 percent boost in torque over the 2019 Street Twin.

It has a new frame that has more in common with the Thruxton R performance cafe racer than it does with the Street Twin, plus new front cartridge forks and twin rear shocks with adjustable preload. Stopping power comes from twin Brembo four-piston brakes up front and a single two-piston unit in back. ABS and switchable traction control are standard.