Bell Teams Up With Helmade to Bring Custom Painted Motorcycle Helmets to the Masses

It’s worth noting that with the exception of the Star, every Bell helmet that’s utilizing the Helmade platform has retro inspiration. The Custom 500, Moto-3, and Bullitt all have old-school designs with new-school protection, and they’re proving to be popular as the retro/modern craze continues sweeping through the motorcycle industry.

Pricing for a custom Bell helmet is kind of all over the place and it really depends on what you want. It ranges from a personalized Custom 500 in the low $300 range up to a custom Star MIPS that can go over $1,500 and just about anything you can imagine in between.

We’ve seen motorcycle gear personalization platforms like this before, but Bell is the first major helmet brand to offer such a platform for getting your helmet custom painted by hand straight from the manufacturer. It will be interesting to see if other helmet brands follow suit leading to a world where no two helmets are the same.