Royal Enfield Concept KX Brings a Shot of V-Twin Muscle to the Brand
If it sees production, this would be the first V-twin Royal Enfield since the 1930s.
Royal Enfield is a brand best known for its light- to middleweight bikes that is only just recently getting back into the world of two cylinders. As we await the arrival of the new twins in dealers, RE brought a stunning new concept to the EICMA motorcycle show that’s a different kind of machine. It’s called the Concept KX and it’s a muscular 838cc V-twin-powered bobber inspired by the 1140cc V-twin Royal Enfield KX of the 1930s. Take a look.
To this day, the original KX is the largest-displacement bike Royal Enfield has ever built. It was in a brief time when RE was trying to compete in the big-bore cruiser segment which didn’t last for the brand. Now that RE is going through a resurgence, it just might be a segment it’s considering once more.
The Concept KX has some clear inspiration from the antique it’s based on. It’s very long, has a prominently displayed V-twin, and even has an old-school green and gold paint job with a brown solo seat, though it gets more modern in the finer details. It has a cool LED headlight and a Transformers-esque front fork with no visible suspension. Blacked-out details all around take away some of the charm of the old bike and make the concept downright menacing.
Obviously, this bike is far from production-ready and is strictly a showpiece. There’s no license plate frame, no mirrors, no turn signals, and not much suspension to speak of. That said, this is a genuinely cool concept and it makes us hopeful that RE will get back into the cruiser scene with a new V-twin sometime soon.
