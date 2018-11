Topline: The upcoming three-wheeled sport touring bike gets a more touring-oriented variant with a bigger windshield, standard bags, and more.

What’s New: The Niken GT is what Yamaha is calling an “all-weather, four-season, long-distance Sport Tourer.” We’re not sure how well this thing would do in the snow, but the point is that it’s a variant of the Niken three-wheeler that’s better suited for year-long riding.