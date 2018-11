The production version of the Indian FTR 1200 made its live debut at Intermot in early October. Now, at the EICMA motorcycle show, we’re seeing several accessory kits for the first time that will be available for the flat track-inspired roadster. These “collections,” as Indian is calling them, will come in four distinct flavors: Tracker, Rally, Sport, and Tour.

The Tracker collection takes an already flat track-inspired bike and makes it more, well, "flat tracky." It retains the available Race Replica paint job available on the FTR 1200 S but adds a number plate and the tall Akrapovic exhaust which reminds us of the system found on the FTR1200 Custom concept. Other changes include clear turn signal lenses, rally foot pegs, a high license plate mount, a revised seat, and special grips.