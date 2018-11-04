2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950: Bologna's Dedicated Hooligan Gains Power and Specialized Tech

Yeah....It's like that. The Hypermotard 950 is ready for all kinds of fun.

Enter Ducati’s Hypermotard, the proverbial Supermoto on steroids. For the 2019 model year, Ducati is doing away with the Hypermotard 939 and introducing the Hypermotard 950.

The 2019 Hypermotard will be racier and offer riders more of a gut punch courtesy of the renewed 937cc Testastretta 11° twin with more muscle, greater torque, and new electronics packages to ensure smoother control and rideability. Ducati claims it will pump out 114 horsepower at 9,000 rpm—four horsepower over the outgoing 939 SP—and 70 foot-pounds of torque which 80 percent is made available at 3,000 rpm.

The engine specs are not too far off from the 939 SP but with torque being produced lower in the rev range, it’s likely the Hypermotard 950 SP will feel more punchy than previous models.