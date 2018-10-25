2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE: Advanced Tech in a Retro Adventure Bike

What’s New: The Triumph Scrambler 1200 is all-new for 2019 and it’s much more than just a Bonneville with knobby tires or a Street Scrambler with a bigger engine. Where to begin?

Let’s start with the basics. The new Scrambler shares its DNA with the wonderful Triumph Bonneville T120. The two bikes have the same 1200cc parallel twin engine, but the Scrambler 1200 has a dedicated tune rated at 89 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque, a 12.5 percent power bump over the T120. In classic Triumph fashion, it has the look of an old-school, 1960s bike with some modern flair, the most distinguishing feature being its tall, straight exhaust pipes that look like they’ve been carefully designed to avoid burning the rider’s right leg.

So, what’s the difference between the XC and XE models? Triumph is doing something similar here to what it does with the Tiger adventure bike, making one model that’s more street-friendly and another that’s a more serious off-roader. The XC is the base model that’s being marketed as the more versatile all-rounder while the XE is for the serious off-road stuff.